New Pfizer storage changes could simplify distribution

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The FDA is now allowing more flexible shipping and storage temperatures for the Pfizer vaccine.
The original guidance said it needed to be stored around -80 degrees Celsius and could remain there for up to six months. Now, the FDA is allowing it to sit at -15 degrees Celsius for two weeks.
UVA Health experts say this change could help with vaccine distribution in the Blue Ridge Health District.
“As we process that information, I think it will provide a lot more flexibility for the use of the Pfizer vaccine,” said Dr. Costi Sifri. “We’re still waiting to learn more and to see exactly if there are other guideposts in terms of how to provide that.”
Dr. Sifri says the Moderna vaccine has the same temperature requirements and has been less challenging to dole out.
