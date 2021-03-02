Morning chills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A clear and colder start to our day. High pressure will deliver plenty of sunshine and slightly below average temperatures today. As our wind shifts to the southwest, conditions are expected to warm into the 60s by Wednesday. Meanwhile, with a broad area of high pressure in place, we will string together several dry days, with no measurable rain until the middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: around 30
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30
Friday: Msotly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, high: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
