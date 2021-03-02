Morning chills

Turning warmer

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | March 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 8:01 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A clear and colder start to our day. High pressure will deliver plenty of sunshine and slightly below average temperatures today. As our wind shifts to the southwest, conditions are expected to warm into the 60s by Wednesday. Meanwhile, with a broad area of high pressure in place, we will string together several dry days, with no measurable rain until the middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Friday: Msotly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, high: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.