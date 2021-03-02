Louisa County Sheriff’s Office trains bloodhounds in annual seminar

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - You may notice some four-legged detectives sniffing around this week as Louisa County hosts its Annual Bloodhound Seminar. There will likely be some large police presence in nearby parking lots to train the K-9s.
“The important role they play is they can save a whole lot of lives,” President of Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue Association Terry Davis said. “We’re helping the new dog teams and older dog teams just get better at their tasks, teaching the dogs more, and especially teaching the handlers more.”
While the bloodhounds may look cute on the outside, these police pups are crime fighters on the inside.
“You can solve things a lot quicker and not have to use a ton of manpower which is a big thing,” Davis said.
Davis has been training bloodhounds for decades. He says they are a huge asset to every sheriff’s office.
“They can take one specific scent, one human scent, and stay with it through shopping centers and everything else,” he said. “They ignore all the other human scents and go and find that one person that the scent belongs to.”
The bloodhounds are great at tracking down criminals.
“We can use anything where a subject has left and especially on foot, but also by car sometimes,” Davis said. “It’s excellent for any of your B and E’s and armed robberies.”
The dogs also play an important role in finding missing persons, especially if the person has Alzheimer’s, autism, or other disabilities that require some medical attention.
“A lot of your special needs cases, you want to get there and find them as quick as you can so there isn’t a bad ending to the situation,” Davis said.
