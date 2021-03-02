Central Virginia wineries look forward to less restrictions in coming months

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses are excited to turn the corner as some COVID-19 restrictions eased up Monday.
The deadline for alcohol sales and consumption in Virginia is now midnight. This applies to wineries, tasting rooms, and breweries, alongside bars and restaurants. Paul Summers., who owns Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, says many have had an advantage during the pandemic with space on their side.
“Wineries here have outdoor seating areas where we haven’t been as badly affected as restaurants,” said Summers. “I was in the restaurant business for many years, and you just have to empathize with people who have been in businesses that had been severely impacted.”
This change also comes at an opportune time for businesses like wineries that closed for the winter.
