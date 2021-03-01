Brisk & Colder Tonight. Sunny, Chilly Tuesday

After a wet and mild start earlier Monday, a chillier air mass is settling in tonight. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30 and with a brisk wind, wind chills in the 10s and 20s. Sunshine and chilly Tuesday with highs in the 40s to around 50, as high pressure builds toward the region. An overall dry stretch of weather days for this first week of March. Milder Wednesday, as a storm slides off to our south. A little cooler, but dry for the late week. Currently, the weekend is trending dry and seasonable.