Brisk & Colder Tonight. Sunny, Chilly Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wind Advisory in effect until 4 AM Tuesday for the Blue Ridge Mountains. Wind gusts at times, 40-50 mph.
After a wet and mild start earlier Monday, a chillier air mass is settling in tonight. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30 and with a brisk wind, wind chills in the 10s and 20s. Sunshine and chilly Tuesday with highs in the 40s to around 50, as high pressure builds toward the region. An overall dry stretch of weather days for this first week of March. Milder Wednesday, as a storm slides off to our south. A little cooler, but dry for the late week. Currently, the weekend is trending dry and seasonable.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Lows 25-30.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy early, chilly. Highs 45-50. Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Partly - mostly sunny, milder. Highs 55-60. Lows low to mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s.
