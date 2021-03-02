All Blessings Flow expands space, gears up to help more people

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All Blessings Flow has been a huge asset in Albemarle County and beyond, providing free medical equipment to thousands who can’t afford it. Now, they’ve expanded their warehouse and moved into a new space in an effort to help more people in need.
“We have 7,500 square feet of space. We are now serving over 3,000 people a year, and giving out over 10,000 items a year,” Annie Dodd, the founder of All Blessings Flow, said. “It is such a blessing to this community, we’re so thrilled to be a part of it. "
Annie and Douglas Dodd have turned the warehouse into a resource hub for anyone going through financial and medical hardship.
“We had Building Goodness Foundation, we got a grant from them. They came in and got it remodeled and ready to go for us,” Annie said. “On Saturday we had about 29 volunteers, they came in. It was quite chaotic, but we got it all done.”
The Dodds say all of the sorting, collecting, organizing, and repairing is worth it in the end. The people they help are always appreciative.
“The gratitude is what’s amazing,” Douglas Dodd said. “We often end up in tears too because the people are so grateful to get the items they need.”
All Blessings Flow is looking for more donations of wheelchairs, shower chairs, and pediatric medical equipment, as well as volunteers.
If you would like to help, visit https://www.allblessingsflow.org
