VCU fraternity served cease-and-desist order following death of student

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Loudoun County family is mourning the loss of Adam Oakes, a VCU student who died at an off-campus residence on Saturday.
Family members of Oakes told NBC4 that they are devastated by the loss, and “Adam deserves answers.”
Family members told NBC Washington that after a night of heavy drinking, Oakes passed out the Delta Chi fraternity house and was discovered there the next morning.
Oakes’ family told NBC4 that they believe the death was connected to a hazing process, but that has not been confirmed by police or the university.
The family has since started a GoFundMe for post-mortal costs.
Delta Chi fraternity’s national office issued a cease-and-desist order to the VCU chapter on Saturday. The university took similar action on Sunday and is continuing its own investigation.
“This is a tragic loss for Adam’s family and members of our community and we encourage any students in need of support to contact University Counseling Service at (804)828-6200,” stated a release from the university.
The Richmond Police Department stated in a release that officers responded to the 100 block of West Clay Street at approximately 9:16 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a person down.
When officers arrived, they pronounced 19-year-old Oakes dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Richmond Police Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or VCU Police at 804-828-1196.
VCU President Michael Rao offered condolences to Oakes’ family and loved ones via Twitter on Sunday.
“We are heartbroken at tragic loss one of our own. I offer my heartfelt sympathies to Adam’s loved ones and closes friends,” Rao said. “@VCU will continue to work closely with local law enforcement as the investigation develops.”
The Delta Chi fraternity released a statement regarding the death and extended condolences to family and friends of Oakes.
“The health and safety of our chapter communities is always a top priority for The Delta Chi Fraternity, which suspended the VCU chapter after learning of the incident late Saturday afternoon,” the fraternity said in a statement.
The fraternity also encouraged members to cooperate with law enforcement during investigation efforts.
