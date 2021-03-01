Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is moving east. Rain showers will begin to end this afternoon. As our wind shifts to the northwest, skies will gradually by tonight. Colder than normal conditions will be with us tonight and Tuesday. As high pressure builds in, a dry stretch of weather will settle in through the mid and late week. Right now, the weekend looks seasonal, with a bit more cloud cover Saturday. Have a great and safe day !