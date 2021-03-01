Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is moving east. Rain showers will begin to end this afternoon. As our wind shifts to the northwest, skies will gradually by tonight. Colder than normal conditions will be with us tonight and Tuesday. As high pressure builds in, a dry stretch of weather will settle in through the mid and late week. Right now, the weekend looks seasonal, with a bit more cloud cover Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Rain ending, mostly cloudy & breezy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
