Tracking a cold front

By David Rogers | March 1, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 12:50 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is moving east. Rain showers will begin to end this afternoon. As our wind shifts to the northwest, skies will gradually by tonight. Colder than normal conditions will be with us tonight and Tuesday. As high pressure builds in, a dry stretch of weather will settle in through the mid and late week. Right now, the weekend looks seasonal, with a bit more cloud cover Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Rain ending, mostly cloudy & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

