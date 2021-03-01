A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm front is now to our north, while a cold front to the west pushes east. Ahead of the cold front, rain is advancing. These showers will be with us throughout the morning. As conditions gradually begin to dry this afternoon, a few peaks of sunshine will be possible. A northwest flow will cool temperatures Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Our dry stretch will last through the late week and into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: around 30
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
