A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm front is now to our north, while a cold front to the west pushes east. Ahead of the cold front, rain is advancing. These showers will be with us throughout the morning. As conditions gradually begin to dry this afternoon, a few peaks of sunshine will be possible. A northwest flow will cool temperatures Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Our dry stretch will last through the late week and into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !