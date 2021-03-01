A soggy start

Brighter days ahead

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | March 1, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 8:48 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm front is now to our north, while a cold front to the west pushes east. Ahead of the cold front, rain is advancing. These showers will be with us throughout the morning. As conditions gradually begin to dry this afternoon, a few peaks of sunshine will be possible. A northwest flow will cool temperatures Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Our dry stretch will last through the late week and into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.