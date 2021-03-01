Kings Dominion hiring over 2,100 people for 2021 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion announced the park will be hiring over 2,100 people for the 2021 season.
Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including:
- Rides
- Merchandise
- Lifeguards
- Park Services
- Food and Beverage
- Guest Services
Kings Dominion will also be hosting a virtual National Hiring Day event on March 13. Candidates can register online. The virtual hiring day will offer information about available jobs and individual interviews with hiring teams.
The park is also offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help hires prepare to start work.
Kings Dominion is hiring 80 full-time, year-round positions in the operations and food & beverage departments.
The park offers flexible schedules and many benefits for employees, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.
