Cousin: VCU student who died was at fraternity hazing event

Cousin: VCU student who died was at fraternity hazing event
(FILE) (Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press | March 1, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 9:55 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The cousin of a Virginia Commonwealth University student who died says that he had attended a fraternity event that involved drinking alcohol and being blindfolded.

Courtney White is the cousin of Adam Oakes. She told The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sunday that Oakes had been at an off-campus residence following a night of hazing as part of the Delta Chi fraternity.

White said Oakes was given a bottle of whiskey and told to drink it. She also said that he was then blindfolded, which caused him to run into a tree and hit his head. He was found unresponsive the next morning.

Police say a medical examiner will determine how Oakes died. The local fraternity chapter has been suspended.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.