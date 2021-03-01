Charlottesville reveals first draft of 2022 budget

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has its first draft of the 2022 fiscal year budget.
Senior Budget and Management Analyst Krissy Hammil noted that although funding for the police increased, that’s only due to contracts with police body cameras and that funding was cut for two city police officers.
City Manger Chip Boyles says some of the notable figures include retail vacancy rates are higher than in the previous recent years. He also noted that affordable housing was one of the priorities for Charlottesville City Council.
“The staff focuses on the strategic plan themes of affordable housing, preserving and enhancing quality services, investing in our employees, supporting our schools, maintaining that effective and efficient organization and always meeting the council’s priorities,” Boyles said.
There will be a few work sessions to discuss the current proposal with the final approval date scheduled for April 13.
