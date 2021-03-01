Alpha Phi Alpha members working to get kids reading at a young age

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity is getting books into the hands of young students in Charlottesville.
“We want kids to see that we enjoy reading, so they can enjoy it as well,” Alpha Phi Alpha member Eric Johnson said.
Gamma Alpha Lambda, an alumni chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, is promoting literacy through the Next-Gen Project.
“It’s a project in which we mentor, we provide books, we read to the children. About three weeks ago I read to one of the elementary classes, and this is what we do,” Hashim Davis, historian for the Gamma Alpha Lambda chapter, said.
Chapter members have been reading to Clark Elementary School students virtually and now they’re donating hundreds of books to these kids, as well.
“We have about 200 books, actually a little bit more than 200 books, to donate to the Clark school,” Johnson said. “When the kids return, they will be able to have some of the books and continue to read.”
Clark Elementary School Interim Principal Kenny Leatherwood says reading at an early age is critical.
“Reading is fundamental, and the sooner students can get started reading the better. It leads to other things,” Leatherwood said.
“You could do so much as long as you’re reading, and so this is one step to get the kids on the right path in terms of learning how to love the love for reading,” Davis said.
Students at Clark Elementary School will be able to read these books next week when some of them return to the classroom for in-person learning.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.