Tracking Additional Rounds of Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new round of rainfall arrived last night and continues Sunday morning. Along with areas of drizzle and fog. The main band of rain will shift more to the north of the region this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with temperatures mostly in the 50s. Cooler north and milder south.
Temperatures will hold steady tonight, if not rise a bit as the wedge of cooler air retreats some. A new batch of rain will overspread the region tonight. An average of a half inch of rain has fallen since Saturday morning. Additional rain will be less than an inch. That amount through Monday morning shouldn’t cause flooding issues locally. The main flood risk and severe weather threat today and tonight will be from the Appalachians and west of the Ohio River and lower Mississippi Valley.
Rain will linger through early afternoon on Monday.
Trending colder and drier Monday night. Seasonable with sunshine on Tuesday.
It now appears the southern system on Wednesday will pass by just to our south. Keep checking back for updates.
A dry cold front late week will keep temperatures near average and continued dry at this time through the first weekend of March.
Sunday: Rainy this morning. A break in the widespread rain this afternoon. Highs mainly in the 50s.
Sunday night: More rain. Temperatures mainly in the 50s.
Monday: Morning rain and drizzle. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
Monday night: Clearing and cooling. Lows near 30.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Trending drier at this time. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 30.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.