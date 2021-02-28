Tracking Additional Rounds of Rain

Temperatures will hold steady tonight, if not rise a bit as the wedge of cooler air retreats some. A new batch of rain will overspread the region tonight. An average of a half inch of rain has fallen since Saturday morning. Additional rain will be less than an inch. That amount through Monday morning shouldn’t cause flooding issues locally. The main flood risk and severe weather threat today and tonight will be from the Appalachians and west of the Ohio River and lower Mississippi Valley.