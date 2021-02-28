RVA-based food truck “Sous Casa” using frozen burritos to help VA nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Richmond-based food truck traveled to Charlottesville today to help an area shelter, by giving away frozen burritos.
Sous Casa is a frozen food truck that delivers pre-made, frozen burritos. Sous Casa isn’t just on a mission to make the perfect frozen burrito, though. It’s also on a mission to help area nonprofits, like shelters and food banks helping those dealing with food insecurity.
On Saturday, the food truck delivered over 200 burritos to The Haven, a day-shelter in Charlottesville.
“Once we really decided to make a go at it and make a business, we just made it part of our core philosophy where we’re going to donate for every order made and when we come off-site, we tend to go overboard,” a representative from Sous Casa said.
Sous Casa has given away over 8,000 burritos to area nonprofits in Richmond and around Virginia since its inception.
