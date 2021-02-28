Rain Exits Monday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will hold steady tonight, if not rise a bit as the wedge of cooler air retreats somewhat. A new batch of rain will overspread the region tonight. An average of a half to one inch of rain has fallen since early Saturday morning. Additional rain will be less than a quarter inch into Monday morning. That amount will not cause flooding issues locally. The main flood risk and severe weather threat will remain from the Appalachians and west of the Ohio River and lower Mississippi Valley.
Rain will linger through early afternoon on Monday. Northwest breezes will pick up in the afternoon and evening.
Trending colder and drier Monday night. Seasonable with sunshine on Tuesday.
It now appears the southern system on Wednesday will pass by just to our south. Keep checking back for updates.
A dry cold front Thursday will keep temperatures near average and continued dry at this time through the first weekend of March.
Sunday night: More rain, drizzle and areas of dense fog. Temperatures mainly in the 50s.
Monday: Morning rain and drizzle. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. The mildest part of the day will be late morning. Temperatures start to slide down by evening. Northwest winds will become gusty at times later in the day and evening.
Monday night: Clearing and cooling. Lows near 30.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Trending drier at this time. Highs in the 50s to 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 50. Lows 25-30.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the lower 50s.
