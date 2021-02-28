Rain Exits Monday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will hold steady tonight, if not rise a bit as the wedge of cooler air retreats somewhat. A new batch of rain will overspread the region tonight. An average of a half to one inch of rain has fallen since early Saturday morning. Additional rain will be less than a quarter inch into Monday morning. That amount will not cause flooding issues locally. The main flood risk and severe weather threat will remain from the Appalachians and west of the Ohio River and lower Mississippi Valley.