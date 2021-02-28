No. 9 UVA women’s lax tops No. 16 Virginia Tech 12-10 in ACC Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Annie Dyson and Ashlyn McGovern each had a hat trick, and the No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team defeated No. 16 Virginia Tech 12-10 on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.
Head coach Julie Myers says, “A really important win to get. It was a hard-fought game. I thought Virginia Tech made us earn everything, and work for every opportunity, and they did a great job. Luckily, we had just enough possessions and scored on just enough shots. Annie Dyson did a great job on with draw controls and earning possessions for us, along with scoring goals. All-in-all it was a total team effort. Charlie Campbell made some huge saves when we really needed her to make a big stop.”
Campbell made 11 saves for the ‘Hoos, including seven in the 1st half.
Virginia (3-0, 1-0 ACC) returns to action at home against Louisville on Saturday.
