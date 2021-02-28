No. 2 UVA men’s lax falls 20-10 at No. 9 Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Syracuse finished the game on a 7-0 run, and the No. 9 Orange defeated the No. 2 Virginia men’s lacrosse team 20-10 on Saturday night at the Carrier Dome.
The 10-goal win represents the largest margin of victory for the ‘Cuse against the Cavs.
Syracuse won 22-of-33 faceoffs in the match, and they held UVA scoreless for almost 20 minutes in the 2nd half.
Ian Laviano scored three goals to lead the ‘Hoos, while Connor Shellenberger, Patrick Cormier, and Charlie Bertrand each scored twice.
Matt Moore was held to just one assist.
Virginia (3-1, 0-1 ACC) will look to bounce back on Wednesday at home against High Point.
