No 2. JMU football rallies to beat Robert Morris 36-16
By Mike Shiers | February 27, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 10:55 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison football team outscored Robert Morris 20-0 in the second half, and the second-ranked Dukes rallied to beat Robert Morris 36-16 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium

The JMU defense only allowed 24 yards total after halftime.

Percy Agyei-Obese ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns, while Jawon Hamilton had a game-high 74 yards rushing.

Kris Thornton had five catches for 65 yards and a score, and Antwane Wells Jr. caught his first career touchdown.

Kelvin Azanama and Wayne Davis both had eight tackles for the Dukes.

James Madison (2-0) will be back in action at Elon next Saturday.

