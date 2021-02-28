No. 2 JMU football rallies to beat Robert Morris 36-16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison football team outscored Robert Morris 20-0 in the second half, and the second-ranked Dukes rallied to beat Robert Morris 36-16 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium
The JMU defense only allowed 24 yards total after halftime.
Percy Agyei-Obese ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns, while Jawon Hamilton had a game-high 74 yards rushing.
Kris Thornton had five catches for 65 yards and a score, and Antwane Wells Jr. caught his first career touchdown.
Kelvin Azanama and Wayne Davis both had eight tackles for the Dukes.
James Madison (2-0) will be back in action at Elon next Saturday.
