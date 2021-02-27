Waves of Rain and Variable Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a break in the widespread rainfall Saturday afternoon and evening, more rain arrives overnight and into the first half of Sunday.
We’ll get another break in the rain Sunday afternoon. Any breaks of sun would boost temperatures well into the 60s. That is most likely near and especially south of the James River. Cooler north of I-64 with extra clouds and rainfall lasting a little linger.
A new wave of rain will arrive Sunday evening and overnight. Can’t rule out a rumble of thunder for parts of the region. The main flood risk Sunday into early Monday will be along and west of the Appalachians. Additional rain for our region will range from a half inch to an inch and a half through Monday morning.
Trending drier Monday afternoon and Tuesday. It’ll also be cooler Monday night through Wednesday night.
Watching a southern storm system arriving Wednesday. It may bring a brief period of wet snow and sleet before going over to all rain.
Sunshine and milder on Thursday and Friday.
Monitoring another southern system possible next Saturday. If it comes far enough north it may give us another wintry mix to rain situation. Keep checking back for updates. Variable weather ahead for the first week of March.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles around this evening. Rain developing overnight. Not as cold with lows in the 40s to 50 degrees. Patchy fog.
Sunday night: Rain with lows in the 50s.
Monday: Morning rain. Drier in the afternoon. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows colder near freezing.
Tuesday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Watching for possible wet snow/sleet in the morning to rain. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Saturday: Watching for possible another wintry mix to rain showers depending on the track of a southern system. Highs in the 40s at this time.
