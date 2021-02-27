UPD creates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager position

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cortney Hawkins moved to Charlottesville from Birmingham, Alabama in December to take on a new role with the Univerty of Virginia Police Department (UPD), one that Chief Timothy Longo knew she’d be perfect for.
“She understood the importance of relationship and engagement, and to be intentional about this work of diversifying this police department,” Longo said.
Longo created the role of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager,” and says he wanted to be intentional about creating this job, not just going through the motions.
“Is it right for us?” Longo asked. “Is it right for this university? is it right for this University Police Department? Is it right for our students, faculty and staff?”
“My job is to really be used as a type of tool or material to help bridge these gaps between law enforcement and the community,” Hawkins said.
She says policing is now more about being immersed in the community and showing the human side of the department.
“I think sometimes because we have the badge and we have this uniform, it creates so many barriers to diverse communities, which we are aware of,” Hawkins said. “My job is to show that my brothers and sisters in law enforcement, are humans just like you.”
In her short time with UPD, she’s begun making strides to meet members of the community, speaking on panels, and having difficult conversations.
“I want everybody to know that UPD is not afraid of those tough questions and we’re going to answer those questions, truthfully, and being transparent,” Hawkins said.
Chief Longo says he’s given Hawkins the tools, and she’s done a great job filling that empty canvas.
“Here are the requirements of the position, and the expectations that I have, but it’s your canvas you make this job what you think it should be,” he said.
“At UPD we don’t believe in gimmicks or quick fixes,” Hawkins said. “We believe in long term solutions and being proactive.”
