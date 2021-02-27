Pedestrian hit by car in Charlottesville during protest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A protest calling for the release of body camera footage in two cases involving police ended shortly after a car hit a pedestrian.
Charlottesville Police and first responders came to the intersection of West Main St. and 10th Street NW at around 5:00 p.m. after a woman, who was not a protester, was hit by a car. She was taken to UVA Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
That scene came during a protest organized by Black Lives Matter 757. The group marched from West Main St. to the Downtown Mall, past the city’s police department, and back to West Main. It was there that they were protesting in the intersection.
“We have wholeheartedly supported the numerous rallies, marches, and demonstrations occurring throughout the city of Charlottesville after the death of George Floyd,” said Charlottesville Police Chief Rashall Brackney. “However, the behaviors exhibited today do not unify the community or keep the community safe.
The protest was organized to call for the release of body camera footage in two incidents between police and Black men.
The first was the fatal shooting of Xzavier Hill by Virginia State Police in January. Just as the protest was wrapping up in Charlottesville, the findings of a grand jury were released: a unanimous ruling that the officers were justified. The Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney also released several minutes of dashboard camera footage.
The other was the arrest of Ty Gregory, who was charged with assaulting a police officer and multiple drug counts, but lost his eye when his car was hit during the arrest.
Charlottesville Police have not said if anyone has been charged as a result of the accident, but CPD did say that it’s investigating the incident with the city’s prosecutor.
