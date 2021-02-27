Off / On Rain and Variable Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This last weekend of February into early part of the first week of March, we will see several rounds of rain, but mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Much of the rain falls early Saturday morning, with cloudy skies and several dry hours with temperatures turning milder. On Sunday some morning rain, then a break, before more rain Sunday evening and night. Rain amounts look to range between one and a half to over two inches.