Off / On Rain and Variable Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This last weekend of February into early part of the first week of March, we will see several rounds of rain, but mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Much of the rain falls early Saturday morning, with cloudy skies and several dry hours with temperatures turning milder. On Sunday some morning rain, then a break, before more rain Sunday evening and night. Rain amounts look to range between one and a half to over two inches.
Saturday: Cloudy, mainly morning rain and drizzle. Some scattered showers possible during afternoon. Milder. Highs upper 50s to around 60.
Saturday night: More showers. Patchy fog. Lows 40s.
Sunday: Cloudy, some morning rain. More rain by evening, possible rumble of thunder. Mild. Highs in the 50s north to the 60s south.
Sunday night: Rain and even thunder possible. Lows upper 40s to near 50.
Monday: Mainly morning showers. Some clearing. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, much cooler. Highs upper 40s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 50s.
