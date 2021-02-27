Matt Lewis out for remainder of season; Dukes fall on Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The JMU men’s basketball team has announced senior guard Matt Lewis will miss the remainder of the season, due to a knee injury he suffered on February 14th.
He is expected to make a full recovery, but it is estimated to take about eight weeks.
Lewis was the Preseason CAA Player of the Year.
The Dukes fell 84-78 against Drexel in their final game of the regular season on Friday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Vado Morse scored a game-high 25 points to lead the James Madison (13-6, 8-2 CAA), while the Dragons had four different players score in double figures.
The CAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins next Saturday in Harrisonburg, and runs through Tuesday, March 9th.
Despite the loss against Drexel, the Dukes earned a share of the CAA regular-season championship for the first time since 2014-15, and they will enter the league’s tournament as the top seed for the first time since 1993-94.
