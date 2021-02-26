Cold Rain Tonight. Some Snow and Sleet For Some

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain across much of Central Virginia tonight. At higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and into the Shenandoah Valley snow and sleet. A Winter Weather Advisory fin effect or these locations until 6 AM Saturday.
While mostly rain, a snow/sleet wintry mix is falling mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge. Across the Valley floor, grassy areas and elevated surfaces could see a light accumulation up to one inch. Higher elevations of the Blue Ridge a couple inches. Even these areas that see some wintry precipitation will go over to rain by Saturday morning. This weekend into early next week, we will see several rounds of rain, but mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Much of the rain falls early Saturday morning, with cloudy skies and several dry hours with temperatures turning milder. On Sunday some AM rain, then a break, before more rain Sunday evening and night. Rain amounts look to range between one and a half to over two inches.
Tonight: Cold rain. Some snow, sleet for Blue Ridge and Valley. Areas of fog. Lows low to mid 30s.
Saturday: Cloudy, mainly morning rain. Some showers possible during afternoon. Milder. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Low 40s.
Sunday: Cloudy, some AM rain. More rain by evening, possible rumble of thunder. Mild. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.
Monday: Mainly morning showers. Some clearing. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, much cooler. Highs upper 40s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 50s.
