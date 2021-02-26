Cold Rain Tonight. Some Snow and Sleet For Some

While mostly rain, a snow/sleet wintry mix is falling mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge. Across the Valley floor, grassy areas and elevated surfaces could see a light accumulation up to one inch. Higher elevations of the Blue Ridge a couple inches. Even these areas that see some wintry precipitation will go over to rain by Saturday morning. This weekend into early next week, we will see several rounds of rain, but mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Much of the rain falls early Saturday morning, with cloudy skies and several dry hours with temperatures turning milder. On Sunday some AM rain, then a break, before more rain Sunday evening and night. Rain amounts look to range between one and a half to over two inches.