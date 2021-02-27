Charlottesville restaurant owner discusses winter hardships, spring optimism

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been a tough winter for many restaurants, but there is hope on the horizon.
It may not have looked like it on Friday when snowflakes hit the ground in Charlottesville, but spring is just around the corner. That has restaurant owners, like Michael Rodi of Rapture, excited because the winter hit them hard.
“Largely during the week, and even on some of the weekends, it was down to just myself and one employee,” Rodi said. “I furloughed my dishwashers, furloughed servers, so we were really quiet.”
Rodi says the business even closed on some snow days, figuring they wouldn’t get any outdoor customers anyway.
But he hopes this past week’s sunny days can be a preview of what’s to come.
“Now there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. This last week we had nice warm days and my legs are tired, and that’s a good thing,” he said with a laugh.
While “COVID fatigue” may be hitting, Rodi says it’s important to “not let our guard down” as demand for dining experiences begins to rise.
“If the weather cooperates and people are able to dine outside, that, along with being tired of being cooped up, and we had one of the snowiest winters in recent memory on top of everything else... I think we’ll hopefully see some of that pent-up demand combined with new availability with the warm weather,” he said.
