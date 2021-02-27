Charlottesville police detonate suspicious package on the Downtown Mall

On February 27, 2021, at 5:58 AM, Charlottesville Police and Fire personnel responded to the 100 block of 4th Street SE for the report of a suspicious device. The surrounding area was secured, and an investigation ensued. Per CPD protocol, the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad was consulted and responded to the scene. VSP detonated the device a short time later. CPD’s forensic investigators are processing the scene and have collected relevant evidence, which will be sent to the Virginia Division of Forensic Science for analysis. Additionally, the surrounding area has been swept for any additional devices or concerns.