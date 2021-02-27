Charlottesville police detonate suspicious package on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A suspicious object was discovered and detonated by police on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall early Saturday morning.
The Charlottesville Fire and Police Departments were contacted about a suspicious device just before 6 a.m. in the 100 block of 4th Street SE. After securing the area and investigating, the Virginia State Police were called in for a controlled detonation of the device. The remains of the object are being examined in the VSP Division of Forensic Science to determine what exactly it was.
The area was swept for additional devices and has been reopened to the public.
CHARLOTTESVILLE POLICE PRESS RELEASE -- 2/27/2021
On February 27, 2021, at 5:58 AM, Charlottesville Police and Fire personnel responded to the 100 block of 4th Street SE for the report of a suspicious device. The surrounding area was secured, and an investigation ensued. Per CPD protocol, the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad was consulted and responded to the scene. VSP detonated the device a short time later. CPD’s forensic investigators are processing the scene and have collected relevant evidence, which will be sent to the Virginia Division of Forensic Science for analysis. Additionally, the surrounding area has been swept for any additional devices or concerns.
If you have any information relevant to this incident, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.