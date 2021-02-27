Central Virginia delegates discuss hectic final days of 2021 General Assembly session

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been a busy eight weeks for Virginia’s General Assembly, taking up everything from banning the death penalty to increasing tenant protections in the state. With the clock running down on the extended short session, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are scrambling to stretch their dollars and make the most of a depleted budget. Key bills, like marijuana legalization, being decided on just before their time runs out.
In the second year of Democratic legislative control for the first time since the early 90s, an ambitious agenda was nearly derailed by funding concerns due to the pandemic. A $750 million budget windfall from unexpected revenue led to some key gains for lawmakers.
“There has been a lot of progress, and I think that there’s a lot to be proud of, but I think it’s also important to remember that Virginians have supported these steps for a very long time,” Del. Sally Hudson (D-57th District) said. “One of the projects that I was championing was a direct beneficiary of that revenue. We’re going to be able to waive about $18 million in debt for people who received mistaken unemployment payments. I really appreciate the money that we’re funneling into teacher salaries.”
She says that while the windfall was a boon to already-underfunded programs, almost having to do without should put the issues in perspective, and set legislative priorities in order.
“It shouldn’t take a stroke of good luck, and a mistaken calculation for us to find out that we can put these resources behind the public services that we so desperately need,” Hudson explained.
Republican Del. Rob Bell (R-58th District) finds himself in the minority in the House for just the second year in his career. Still, he’s found success getting his bills passed, something he attributes to focusing on non-partisan efforts like increasing assistance for people with mental health issues or special needs.
“There might be votes for against good ideas, bad ideas, but it rarely seems to be breaking on party lines,” Bell explained. “This is a place that I thought would be, I could productively use my time and try to get some bills passed.”
Bell says the discovery of the additional revenue smoothed budget negotiations, a process that can often spiral into a bitter dispute both between and within the two parties.
“Often the budget writers go off, and they argue for weeks,” Bell said. “We’re going to be done, so to speak, on time, meaning on Saturday.”
Several key bills championed by Democrats, like legalizing marijuana, are still being hashed out in the final hours of the session. The final budget has been agreed to, but will be voted on February 27.
