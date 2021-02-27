Central Virginia delegates discuss hectic final days of 2021 General Assembly session

“There has been a lot of progress, and I think that there’s a lot to be proud of, but I think it’s also important to remember that Virginians have supported these steps for a very long time,” Del. Sally Hudson (D-57th District) said. “One of the projects that I was championing was a direct beneficiary of that revenue. We’re going to be able to waive about $18 million in debt for people who received mistaken unemployment payments. I really appreciate the money that we’re funneling into teacher salaries.”