VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County.
VSP says the crash happened along Route 42 (Craig Street), near Central Avenue, at 11 p.m. Thursday, February 25. A 1993 Lincoln Town Car was going at a high rate of speed when it ran off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then spun across the roadway, hit the ditch, went airborne, struck a second ditch, flipped onto its side, and hit a utility pole.
Authorities say the Lincoln finally came to rest back on its wheels in the entrance way to a retail store parking lot.
The driver, 87-year-old Ronald A. Colvin of Craigsville, died at the scene.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.