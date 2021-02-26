VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom | February 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 12:03 PM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 42 (Craig Street), near Central Avenue, at 11 p.m. Thursday, February 25. A 1993 Lincoln Town Car was going at a high rate of speed when it ran off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then spun across the roadway, hit the ditch, went airborne, struck a second ditch, flipped onto its side, and hit a utility pole.

Authorities say the Lincoln finally came to rest back on its wheels in the entrance way to a retail store parking lot.

The driver, 87-year-old Ronald A. Colvin of Craigsville, died at the scene.

