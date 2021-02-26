UVA Medical Center to lift visitation ban March 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After having a tight restriction on visitors following the surge of COVID-19 cases over the holidays, the University of Virginia Medical Center is now adjusting its policy.
Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 2., UVA Medical Center will once again allow one visitor per patient. The easing of restrictions comes as the coronavirus outlook in central Virginia improves.
“We are constantly trying to create the right balance between what is that risk-reward,” UVA Health Administrator of Hospitality and Support Services Bush Bell said. “At this point with a lower number of COVID patients in the hospital and in the community, we’re glad that we’ve been able to ease these restrictions for that support to be provided.”
The ban on all visitors had been in place since early January following the holiday surge of cases. Only pediatric patients, patients at the end of life, mothers in labor, adults with special needs, and those awaiting a transplant could have family members at their bedside.
“We know it is so hard not to be with your loved one when they’re in the hospital,” Bell said. “It’s stressful enough and not to have that emotional support can be very stressful for the patient but it’s also very stressful for the family members.”
Now, UVA Medical Center will operate under Tier 2 of visitation: “That’s kind of the middle level of our visitor restrictions, and that means that in general only one visitor can be with a patient at a time, both for inpatient or the emergency room or in our procedures area,” Bell explained.
Visitors will still be prohibited at outpatient clinics. Those coming for inpatient procedures can have two visitors that swap places.
“Patients can identify two designated visitors during their admission period for inpatient procedures,” Bell said. “Those two visitors can switch places with each other because we know that many times it’s hard for them to be able to be here for the entire time period.”
Visitation will only be allowed from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day, but pediatric patients, patients at the end of life, mothers in labor, and adults with special needs can have visitors at all hours.
Official Visitation Policy From UVA Health Spokesperson Eric Swensen:
Visitation Permitted at UVA Inpatient Units, Procedural Areas Beginning March 2
Beginning Tuesday, March 2, UVA Health will permit additional visitation to its inpatient units, emergency department and procedural areas. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must be symptom-free before entering UVA Health facilities. All visitors must wear a mask at all times, including at patients’ bedsides.
The updated policies:
- Inpatient units: Patients may have two designated visitors. One designated visitor at a time is permitted at the patient’s bedside between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Inpatient procedural areas: Patients may have two designated visitors. One designated visitor at a time is permitted at the patient’s inpatient bedside between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.; if the patient returns to the room following a procedure between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., a designated visitor may spend four hours with the patient.
- Outpatient procedural areas: Patients may have one designated visitor. During the procedure, visitors cannot wait in the hospital and are requested to wait remotely – at home, in their vehicles or in other designated areas during the procedure.
There are some exceptions permitted to these visitation policies, including:
- Patients at the end of life: Two designated visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Mothers in labor: One designated visitor may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Pediatric inpatients: One designated adult visitor may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pediatric patients may have up to two adults as designated visitors.
- Adult patients with cognitive, behavioral, or special needs requiring support for safety or well-being: One designated visitor may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Patients needing extensive teaching for post-discharge care: Two designated visitors may be present at the same time to participate in teaching.
- Patients under investigation for COVID-19 or COVID-19 positive patients: Visitors will not be allowed except for patients at the end of life or if necessary for the safety or well-being of a patient with cognitive, behavioral, or other special needs.
Visitation Policies at Other UVA Health Facilities:
- Emergency Department: One designated visitor is permitted at all times.
- Outpatient clinics: Visitors are generally not permitted unless clinic leadership makes an exception to support the needs of a patient. Exceptions are available for pediatric patients; patients with cognitive, behavioral or special needs; patients with physical disabilities; and for visitors needed to assist in making critical-care planning decisions.
- Transitional Care Hospital: TCH visitation is permitted between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The visitor must make an appointment. For more information, please call 434.531.9178.
Anyone with questions is asked to call ahead to 434.924.0000
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.