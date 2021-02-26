UVA loosens restrictions as COVID-19 cases, positivity rate decline

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the number of COVID-19 cases decline around the commonwealth, the University of Virginia is loosening some of its restrictions by expanding outdoor gatherings and reopening gyms, but challenges still lie ahead.
“I think what worked in getting those case counts dramatically back down was the clear commitment of students to try to do the right thing,” Dean of Students Allen Groves said.
On February 16, UVA prohibited all in-person gatherings and closed recreational facilities, as well as libraries, after a record high 229 new student coronavirus cases were reported in one day.
“I think the enhanced restrictions were obviously very challenging for our students,” Groves said.
Now just 10 days after those tight rules went into effect, the seven-day average positivity rate of cases has dropped from 4.41% to 2.29%.
“The gathering limit is going back to six, which is where it was before we had to impose the temporary restrictions 10 days ago,” Groves said.
Policies requiring students to stay in their residences except for specific reasons have been lifted, but indoor dining is still limited to just two people per table after contract tracing showed larger group dining playing a significant role in spreading the virus.
“A lot of this transmission happens from indoor dining in a variety of places, but it’s indoor dining when people remove their masks and they’re eating in an indoor space. So what we’re saying is, if you choose to eat outdoors you can have a larger gathering than if you choose to eat indoors " Groves said.
The drop in cases is a reason to be hopeful, but the university says it is still keeping a close eye on students.
“We’re testing all our students every week, and as a result we catch cases very quickly in terms of identifying them and then doing the contact tracing with VDH and then getting people in quarantine and isolation,” Groves said.
Groves is asking students to closely adhere to these new guidelines as we are still very active in this pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.