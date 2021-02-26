Senator Kaine discusses COVID-19 relief bill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -In a virtual press conference Friday, February 26, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine discussed meeting with Virginians at various COVID-19 vaccine locations around the commonwealth, gathering feedback to help him as he works on another comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill in the coming weeks.
Kaine says the bill is important to extend unemployment benefits and other support for families and small businesses.
It is also important for providing support for state and local governments and school systems to start opening up the schools and child care centers, as well as providing significant support for greater vaccination opportunities and healthcare needs.
“There are still controversial issues that’s being negotiated. But the end result, in my view, is not a doubt. We need to do this. It needs to be big, and we will make it happen,” says Tim Kaine U.S. Senator of Virginia
Kaine also discussed his Medicare-X Choice Act, legislation he introduced this week to help achieve universal healthcare by making coverage more affordable and accessible.
