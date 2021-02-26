Ladybird Farm teams with Albemarle Co. nature camp

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -A new farm at Wildrock nature play and discovery center in Crozet will serve as Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) for the community and as an educational garden.
Ladybird Farm was started in January 2020 as a way to provide the community with access to healthy vegetables that are grown locally.
The Wildrock Greenhouse and Ladybird Farm will be Wildrock’s Center for Land Stewardship Education. There will be demonstrations, on-site workshops, and garden tours that will provide learning opportunities in agriculture and sustainability to all age groups.
This is all in hopes of encourage others to get their hands dirty and become excited about growing their own food.
“Since Wildrock works closely with with schools and students and providing them learning opportunities I can, you know, utilize that to provide those kids that are coming here for the play-based learning to get into the garden and learn about what it takes to produce food,” Ladybird Farm Owner/Operator Kyle Crawford said.
Ladybird Farm is currently accepting CSA sign-ups for the 2021 growing season. Ladybird Farm will offer pick-up locations in Crozet, Charlottesville, and surrounding areas.
If you select the “Pick Up and Play” option you can pick up your farm shares at Wildrock and enjoy some time to play and explore in Wildrock’s Bird Sanctuary and Heartrock Grove.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.