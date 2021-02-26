Korean War veteran not forgetting the ‘Forgotten War’

Frank Kingery was one of the brave Americans fighting in the Korean War. Seventy-one years have passed, but the pain from what his eyes witnessed feels fresh. “The weather was so cold. There were monsoon rains. It would get really cold, sometimes thirty below zero, even colder,” explained Kingery. “Thousands of Koreans had been slaughtered and they were laying on the ground. That upset me. If you take a person’s life, you’re robbing them. It’s one of those things that bothers me. I’m bothered today about it.”