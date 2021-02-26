Kindness Cafe teams up with Royalty Eats to deliver goodies to Boys and Girls Club

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kindness Cafe is living up to its name by making special deliveries to different nonprofits, schools, and businesses around Charlottesville every month.
On Thursday, staff teamed up with Royalty Eats to bring coffee and treats to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia. Staff and students were overjoyed by the sweet surprise.
“It means everything to our staff who have been working hard for six months, in person, seeing kids during the school day, to be recognized by this,” Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia CEO James Pierce said.
Those bearing the gifts were equally as excited.
“I’m just so happy we can make others happy,” Owner of Royalty Eats Nakesha White said. “I was so happy when Katie Kishore reached out to me a couple of months ago, I was overjoyed.”
Kishore is the founder of Kindness Cafe and decided to start this initiative to spread more joy around the community.
Kindness Cafe wants its followers and customers to nominate other nonprofits, schools, and businesses that deserve some recognition. To enter your suggestions, click here.
