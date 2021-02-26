Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our north is providing colder conditions Today. While a stalled boundary to our south is allowing a series of low pressure centers to ride along it. The result, periods of rain east, and starting as light snow and sleet west. There may be a few icy spots across the Valley Tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities to our west through early Saturday morning. Perhaps an inch of light snow is possible. 1″-2″ of rain will be possible for the entire area through early next week. Temperatures will begin to warm this Weekend. Have a great and safe Weekend !