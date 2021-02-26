Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our north is providing colder conditions Today. While a stalled boundary to our south is allowing a series of low pressure centers to ride along it. The result, periods of rain east, and starting as light snow and sleet west. There may be a few icy spots across the Valley Tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities to our west through early Saturday morning. Perhaps an inch of light snow is possible. 1″-2″ of rain will be possible for the entire area through early next week. Temperatures will begin to warm this Weekend. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Increasing cloudiness, showers later east, sleet & light snow west, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Rain east, light snow west, Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: around 30
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, stray showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: low 40s
