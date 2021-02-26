Compromise Virginia budget plan heads for final vote

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Budget negotiators in the Virginia House and Senate have reached a compromise on a spending plan that funds key legislative priorities and pandemic-relief efforts. It also seeks to boost the state’s reserve fund and gives state workers and state-supported employees a raise.
The details of the compromise plan were publicly posted late Thursday and were discussed by lawmakers Friday.
The plan is expected to receive a final vote Saturday. The legislation would then move to Governor Ralph Northam, who can seek to make additional changes.
Lawmakers are working with a brighter-than-expected revenue forecast because the state economy has held up relatively well amid the pandemic.
