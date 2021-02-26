City of Richmond formally announces list of casino proposers, sites

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond has announced the list of casino responders and sites for the Richmond Resort Casino RFQ/P.
The list of responders and their sites include:
- Bally’s Corporation Chippenham Parkway & Powhite Parkway (Parkway Crossing)
- Golden Nugget Chippingham Parkway & Powhite Parkway (Parkway Crossing)
- ONE Resort & Casino Walmsley Boulevard & I-95 (Phillip Morris Operations Center)
- Pamunkey Indian Tribe & Reservation 5000 & 5050 Commerce Road
- The Cordish Companies 1301 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- Wind Creek Hospitality 1401 Commerce Road
“Receiving six proposals demonstrates that the city remains an attractive place for investment,” Mayor Stoney said. “We are committed to a complete and competitive evaluation and selection process so that Richmonders will have the best project possible to consider when voting on November 2nd.”
Each proposer has submitted a one-page summary of their project, which is now posted online.
Convergence Strategy Group will present their analysis of the resort casino market opportunity for Richmond and share information on community best practices for resort casino projects, mitigating community impacts, community benefits, and how communities have used resort casino revenues.
Residents will be able to share feedback and ask questions online about the proposed projects and resort casinos.
The first virtual meeting will be held on March 9.
For more information and to learn more about each proposal, click here.
