Chilly Friday. Late Rain, Some Snow to Start for Some

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a preview of Spring the last couple days, it turns chilly and cloudy for Friday. Rain is on the way later Friday and a wet stretch of weather, although milder will take us through the weekend. Clouds thicken Friday and toward evening, a new storm system will approach. While mostly rain, a brief wintry mix is possible to start for some locations, mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge. A period of snow or snow and sleet. Across the Valley floor, grassy areas and elevated surfaces could see a light accumulation up to one inch. Higher elevations of the Blue Ridge a couple inches. Even these areas that see some wintry precipitation will go over to rain by Saturday morning. This weekend into early next week, we will see several rounds of rain, but mild temperatures in the 50s. Rain amounts look to range between one to two inches.