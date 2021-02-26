King Family Vineyard co-owner awarded grower of the year by Virginia Vineyard Association

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Carrington King, vineyard manager and co-owner of King Family Vineyards in Crozet, Va., has been named Grower of the Year by the Virginia Vineyards Association (VVA).
Mr. King has worked at King Family Vineyards since its founding in 1998, helping to plant eight acres of Merlot and Viognier vines while he was still in high school.
Under Mr. King’s management, King Family has expanded to 50 acres growing over 6 varieties of grapes.
A former member of the VVA Board, Mr. King continues to serve Virginia growers by participating in the Legislative Collective, which represents the interests of the Commonwealth’s vineyards and wineries.
Carrington King says he is honored and humbled to receive the award and goes on to say it couldn’t be done without the collaborative efforts of all that work at the Vineyard.
