Wolpack upset Wahoos 68-61; Third-Straight loss for No. 15 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team lost its third game in a row, as the No. 15 Cavaliers were upset 68-61 at home against NC State on Wednesday night.
The Wolfpack jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the 1st half, and led by as many as 14 points.
UVA briefly went in front in the 2nd half, as Jay Huff made two free throws with to give the ‘Hoos a 35-33 advantage with 14:30 remaining, but they couldn’t hold it.
Freshman Cam Hayes scored 16 points for the ‘Pack.
Sam Hauser led Virginia with 21 points, including five 3-pointers.
Jay Huff had 19 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks.
UVA (15-6, 11-4 ACC) will be back in action against Miami on Monday.
