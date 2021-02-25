Sunny and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has moved east of the region. Our wind is shifting to the north, and that will bring in cooler temperatures Today. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be with us. Meanwhile, the front will stall to our south allowing a series of low pressure systems to move along it. Friday will start will some sunshine, clouds will increase, with afternoon showers. Late Friday into Saturday some areas may see snow showers develop, but this is expected to be a mostly rain event. Throughout the Weekend, we will have periods of rain. By Monday, we could see 1″-2″ of rain. Skies will begin to clear early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonal, Low: low 30s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Cloudy with rain, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, lingering showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40
