Senior Alert issued for missing woman last seen at hospital
Sheron Talmadge Patterson (Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 24, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 7:35 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Norfolk woman.

Sheron Talmadge Patterson, 62, was last seen on Feb. 24 at Sentara Leigh Hospital around 6 a.m.

Police said she has brown eyes and may be wearing a short black wig. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt of unknown color, unknown pants, blue slip-on shoes and an ankle-length black coat. She may also have a bandage on her left wrist.

Police said Patterson suffers from a cognitive impairment so her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-441-5610.

