No. 2 UVA men’s lax ready to face No. 9 Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senior attackman Matt Moore has been named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week, after scoring five goals in the Cavaliers victory at Loyola.
The Player of the Week honor from the conference is, surprisingly, the first of his career.
Moore broke Doug Knight’s (86) program record for points in a season with 89 as a sophomore in 2019.
The Cavaliers will begin ACC play this weekend, as the second-ranked Cavaliers travel to face No. 9 Syracuse.
UVA is a perfect 3-0, while the Orange lost their season-opener 18-11 against Army over the weekend.
Virginia beat the Black Knights two weeks ago, but despite the common opponent, head coach Lars Tiffany says there’s only so much you can borrow from Army’s gameplan.
“You can see how Army defended them, and go, ‘Oh, that’s a really good idea,’” says Tiffany. “But because we played Army, we know how athletic the Army defensemen are. We know that they have 6-foot-2, 215 pound shortstick defensive middies who eat nails for lunch, so it’s like, ‘OK, we can’t leave people on islands.’”
The Cavaliers and ‘Cuse are scheduled to faceoff on Saturday at six o’clock in the Carrier Dome.
