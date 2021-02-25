3 from Lynchburg among 5 indicted on cocaine and marijuana charges

In a statement, Lynchburg Police Department says it “values its long-term relationships with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, including the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Appomattox Sheriff’s Office, Amherst Sheriff’s Office, Bedford Sheriff’s Office, Campbell Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police. The indictments in the attached news release are just one example of the great work the women and men of these collective agencies perform on a daily basis. We know drug activity directly ties into an increase in violent crime, and these arrests will have a significant impact on removing drugs from Lynchburg’s streets as well as keeping our residents healthy and safe.”