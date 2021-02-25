Jefferson School to host event as part of Liberation and Freedom Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center is hosting a 9-mile fun run or walk to raise funds for a range of community organizations and programs.
The event is scheduled to take place the first week of March, and allows participants to move at their own pace.
Anyone who joins will engage with much of Charlottesville’s Black history and will pass Black-owned businesses along the way.
Andrea Douglas, director of the Jefferson School, says she is hoping to raise at least $45,000.
“As a fundraiser, we are asking to support six institutions that really do support our community,” Douglas said.
To learn more about other programs the funds will support and find out ways you can get involved
