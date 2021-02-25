Harrisonburg begins hiring process for new police chief

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Its been close to six months since Eric English resigned as Harrisonburg’s police chief, but the city is now moving forward on hiring a replacement.
City spokesperson Mike Parks says Harrisonburg has hired its new human resource manager, Angela Clem, who will play a role in hiring the next police chief.
The city will be using the Novack Consulting Group to begin a national search for candidates. This is the same group that was used to hire English, who left in September of last year to take on a position in Henrico County.
An online application for the position states applicants will be accepted until March 26. Parks says they will bring some candidates in for interviews before moving onto the second round of interviews.
“Now, prior to all of that, we’re going to be seeking public input,” Parks said. “So we’re going to be going out to the community, seeing what residents, stakeholders, other community leaders are interested in the next police chief and using that when we go through the interview process.”
Parks says the city is looking for someone who plans to stay and grow with the community as part of the criteria for hire.
“So we are letting our candidates know right from the get-go that we want you to be here for the long haul. We want you to be a part of this community, put down some roots, and help make the friendly city a better place to live, work, and play for everyone,” the spokesperson said.
There is still no definite date on when the new chief will be hired, but Parks believes it will likely be sometime this spring.
HPD Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho has been serving as the Interim Police Chief. Parks says he is unsure if Camacho had applied, but that he is certainly able to do so.
