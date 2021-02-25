FBI warns against COVID-19 vaccine scams

(WWBT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other federal agencies are warning people to watch out for COVID-19 vaccine scams.
Agencies have taken complaints of scammers using the interest in the COVID-19 to get personal information and money through various schemes.
“We continue to work diligently with law enforcement partners and the private sector to identify cyber threats and fraud in all forms,” a release said.
The FBI released the following items that might indicate a scam:
- Advertisements or offers for early access to a vaccine upon payment of a deposit or fee
- Requests asking you to pay out of pocket to obtain the vaccine or to put your name on a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list
- Offers to undergo additional medical testing or procedures when obtaining a vaccine
- Marketers offering to sell and/or ship doses of a vaccine, domestically or internationally, in exchange for payment of a deposit or fee
- Unsolicited emails, telephone calls, or personal contact from someone claiming to be from a medical office, insurance company, or COVID-19 vaccine center requesting personal and/or medical information to determine recipients’ eligibility to participate in clinical vaccine trials or obtain the vaccine
- Claims of FDA approval for a vaccine that cannot be verified
- Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources
- Individuals contacting you in person, by phone, or by email to tell you the government or government officials require you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
If you think you have been a victim of a COVID-19 vaccine scam, you can contact the FBI by going online ic3.gov, sending an email to tips.fbi.gov, or calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.
