Cooling Back Down for the Late Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday was the warmest day so far this year, with widespread 60s to near 70. This Spring-like preview will cool off for the late week.
A dry cold front coming through tonight will knock temperatures back down into the low to mid 50s for Thursday. More clouds arrive Friday and toward evening, a new storm system will approach. While mostly rain, a brief wintry mix is possible to start for some locations, mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge. This weekend into early next week, we will see several rounds of rain. Rain amounts may range from one to two inches.
Tonight: Mostly clear, not too cold. Lows 34-40.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, not as warm. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain late. May start as a wintry mix for some locations. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 30s.
Saturday: Cloudy, rain. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, more rain at times. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s.
