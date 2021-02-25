Changes for Verona’s Mill Place Commerce Park concept

VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday night during a Board of Supervisors meeting, Augusta County leaders voted in favor of changing the vision for Mill Place Commerce Park in Verona.
County staff says this new concept fits the needs of the prospects they’re seeing.
The new plan moves away from residential, office, and warehouse uses, and toward large-scale manufacturing, and research and development.
Supervisors followed the Planning Commission’s recommendation and voted 7-0 in favor of an amended concept plan. It includes designating the entire park to permit general industrial uses greater than 50,000 square feet.
Staff says it’s really about getting the best profit for the county’s considerable investment, and that’s not with upper-story residential or business offices.
Frank Root, who has tenants in Mill Place, spoke during the public hearing recognizing a change regarding warehouses, but mostly feels the changes are too restrictive.
“For twenty years I’ve been saying that Mill Place is too restrictive, and now we want to add to that,” said Root. “I just think that that’s what makes the park harder to market.”
Mill Place is a 371-acre planned commerce park. It’s currently home to seven companies, but there’s plenty of room for more.
